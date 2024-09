Apartment Las Colinas Golf, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 350,000

Resale apartment with 3 bedrooms in community Encina, Las Colinas Golf & Country Club. With private parking, storage and access to a beautiful communal pool and gardens. Providing spacious terraces that are south and west facing with open views over the surrounding forest. Quiet area adn situated in an established area within this exclusive golf resort… See full property details