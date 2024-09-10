Seventh person dies from West Nile virus in Spain’s Andalucia: Junta confirms at least seven more cases, including one in Jaen

WEST Nile virus has struck again in Spain’s Andalucia as a seventh person has died and the Junta confirms at least seven more cases.

A resident of Mairena, Sevilla has died after becoming infected with West Nile virus.

Some seven people have now died from the disease and a further seven are infected in Andalucia.

West Nile virus is transmitted via mosquitoes

The Junta confirmed on Monday that two people in Mairena del Aljarafe (Sevilla), one person in Palomares del Rio (Sevilla), one person in Aznalcazar (Sevilla), one person in Bollullos de la Mitacion (Sevilla) and another person in Linares (Jaen) are currently suffering with the virus.

Of these cases, two have already been discharged.

The deceased patient also suffered from prior illnesses.

It is thought the patients were infected in the first two weeks of August.

The illness has also been detected in mosquitoes in the Cadiz areas of Benalup, Casas Viejas, Vejer de la Frontera and Jerez de la Frontera.

It has also been detected in a further four regions of Sevilla, Las Cabezas de San Juan, Dehesa de Abajo de La Puebla del Rio, La Rinconada and Villamanrique de la Condesa.

In Cordoba, it was found in Montalban.

Meanwhile in Huelva, it was detected in Zufre.

However, no one has been infected in these areas.

The Junta’s health department has informed local authorities they must carry out the vigilance and control programme against West Nile Virus.

It is hoped this will ‘greatly’ reduce the probability of transmission.

Pest control services contracted in Sevilla and Cadiz are still in action and have regular meetings with authorities.

According to the Junta’s Public Health department, there are high levels of potentially infectious mosquitoes in the Sevilla areas of Los Palacios, Villafranca, La Puebla del Rio en el Brazo del Este.

Meanwhile in La Condesa (Sevilla) and Vejer de la Frontera (Cadiz) they are at a medium level.

The level of infectious mosquitoes has gone down significantly in Sevilla.

However, they have remained high or medium in Villamanrique de la Condesa, La Puebla del Rio, Los Palacios and Villafranca.

Likewise, the detection of West Nile Virus has gone down in the mosquitoes captured.

In Cadiz, levels of infectious mosquitoes have also gone down, but the virus still remains a threat in Vejer de la Frontera and Benalup Casas Viejas.