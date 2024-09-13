13 Sep, 2024
13 Sep, 2024 @ 15:05
1 min read

Missing 19-year-old Amy is found alive and well after disappearing in Spain’s Lanzarote

A MISSING teenager has been found alive and well in Lanzarote.

Amy, 19, had not been seen since she disappeared Wednesday, September 11.

However in an update on Facebook yesterday, her father said she has since been located and ‘everything is fine.’

In a post reporting her missing on social media, her family had said she sent a WhatsApp message at 8pm to a friend abroad. She wrote in English: “I’m in s**t.”

After sending the message, Amy’s phone stopped working. She sent the message from the Open Mall shopping centre in Arrecife, her father Cris said.

Amy’s family live in Tenerife, but she works for her own boat maintenance company located in the Lanzarote Marina in Arrecife, the capital of the island.

Her family said she is a ‘very responsible’ girl and that her disappearance was out of character.

Amy’s father went to a Policia Nacional station in Tenerife on Thursday to file a missing person’s report for Amy’s disappearance.

However she was later found and is safe.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575

