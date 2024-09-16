Body is found floating in the sea off popular beauty spot in Spain’s Andalucia

A BODY has been found floating in the sea off a beauty spot in southern Spain.

The corpse of an unidentified man was spotted by a passerby in Nijar (pictured above), Almeria on Sunday.

The horror discovery was made at around 5pm, according to the 112 emergency service.

The body was seen in the water between the popular beaches of Los Genoveses and Cala del Barronal.

The area is a popular beauty spot known as Cala Principe.

The witness who called in to report the body said the area where he was floating was difficult to access.

The Guardia Civil, Policia Local and Maritime Rescue service were all called to the scene.

An investigation has been opened to identify the man.