Immigration is the number one concern for voters in Spain, poll shows

SPANISH voters have named immigration as the number one issue of concern.

According to the latest poll by the Centre for Sociological Research (CIS), the topic has frogleaped unemployment to take the top spot.

In fact, in just three months, immigration has gone from being the ninth most important issue to the most.

In June, just 11.2% of people surveyed named immigration as their biggest concern.

In a poll in September, that figure has almost tripled to 30.4%.

The survey spoke to 4,027 people across Spain between September 2 to 6.

The study added that the issue of immigration drops to fifth place when people are asked which issue affects them the most ‘personally’.

When phrased as such, the number one concern is the economy, followed by health, employment and then housing.