Planning a winter break in Spain? Consider this mountaintop city and hometown of Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘wife’ Georgina Rodriguez – featuring a star-shaped 16th century citadel and multiple nearby ski resorts

IT may have been ‘too small’ for Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘wife’ Georgina Rodriguez, but we think her hometown is the perfect winter escape.

Although she is living in luxury in Saudi Arabia now, the model, influencer and reality star Georgina Rodriguez, came from humble beginnings.

Originally from Argentina, her family moved to Jaca near the French border when she was young.

The old town is full of mysteries and legends.

Photo: Trip Advisor

The socialite lived in the Huesca city until she was 17, when she ‘escaped’ to Madrid.

Since rising to fame, Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘wife’ has called the city a ‘pueblito’, saying ‘I didn’t want to live in a tiny town with nothing to do.’

Her comments sparked fury from residents who rose up to defend the historic city.

A stroll through the Old Town is enough to recognise the importance of Jaca.

Its cathedral, the Catedral de San Pedro, was built in 1077 and was one of the first in Spain to be built in a romanesque style.

The stunning cathedral is full of history.

Photo: Jaca.com

An important religious building, it also has links to the Aragonese monarchs and the famed Camino de Santiago.

And that’s not all, inside, you can admire some of the world’s best preserved medieval paintings.

Other churches worth a look are the Iglesia de Santiago, Iglesia de Carmen, Iglesia de San Salvador and Iglesia de San Gines.

Don’t forget to check out the Ciudadela building, a star shaped 16th century fortress which now houses the military miniatures museum.

The star of the city is certainly the citadel.

Photo: Ciudadela de Jaca

A great place to visit even if you’re not a history buff, the citadel is home to adorable deer.

The old military fortress houses beautiful deer.

Photo: Ciudadela de Jaca

Most visitors flock to the area in winter, due to its prime location in the Pyrenees mountains.

Just half an hour away by car are the Astun and Candanchu slopes, perfect for skiing and snowboarding.

There’s plenty of sports to enjoy year-round in Jaca.

Photo: Asociación Turística de Estaciones de Esquí y Montaña

But if that’s not your thing, you can also take part in hiking, climbing, paragliding, rafting or cycling.

One of the top recommended things to do is take a walk up high to the Fuerte de Rapitan or Mirador de Peña Oroel, to get great views of the city and surrounding mountains.

If you love a bit of luxury, Jaca is nearby the famous Estacion de Can Franc, a restored 1920s train station turned opulent hotel and spa.

Contrary to Ms Rodriguez’s belief, there’s lots to do in Jaca, you just have to be adventurous enough to go out and find it.

