Must visit: The most well-preserved medieval town in Spain where ‘time stands still’

WANT to escape? Visit Spain’s best preserved medieval town where ‘time stands still’ and the streets are full of legends.

Spain is full of medieval marvels from Palma Cathedral, the Real Monasterio de Santa Maria de Guadalupe in Caceres or the church of Santa Maria del Naranco in Asturias.

In fact, there are many towns dotted with well-preserved medieval buildings but none as many as Pedraza.

Photo: Pueblos Bonitos de España

Found in Segovia, the enchanting town is one of the best preserved examples of medieval architecture in the country.

Just 125km from Madrid and 37 km from Segovia, it is easily accessible for a day trip.

Start your exploration at the Plaza Mayor, overlooked by the San Juan Bautista church and grand houses which once belonged to noblemen.

Photo: Pueblos Bonitos de España

Follow the ancient stone wall around and admire the stone houses with their delightful metal balconies.

From here, it’s easy to see why Pedraza has been included in Spain’s ‘prettiest towns’ list for the past ten years.

The town can only be accessed through the Puerta de la Villa, designed to protect the residents in times of war.

Photo: Pueblos Bonitos de España

At Pedraza’s highest point is the castle, which can be accessed via the Museo de Zuloaga.

Art fans will enjoy perusing the works of the painter, Ignacio Zuloaga, a key figure in the restoration of the town during the 20th century.

The fortress is also close to the Carcel de la Villa (The Villa Prison), another museum telling the story of the area.

Photo: Pueblos Bonitos de España

The best time to visit is in autumn, when the town is covered in red and gold leaves.

However in summer, Pedraza also holds beautiful candlelit concerts, in spring, flowers decorate the landscape and in winter, a blanket of snow covers the ground.

