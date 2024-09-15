Why some holidaying Brits are ditching Spain’s Canary Islands for this Atlantic archipelago

BRITS are ditching the Canary Islands for this little-known Atlantic archipelago as anti-tourism sentiment reaches its peak in Spain.

For decades, Spain has been Brits’ favourite holiday destination.

Every summer, hordes flock to the country’s coast to catch that all important tan.

Andalucia, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands have long been preferred spots.

However, this could be about to change.

Manchester Evening News recently christened a ‘new Canary Islands’.

Cape Verde, a group of Atlantic islands just off the coast of Senegal, is a growing destination for European tourists.

The archipelago is well known to many Spaniards and it was once under Portuguese rule.

Now, protests taking a stand against mass tourism in the canaries may well push brits to this new area.

Cape Verde is known for its paradise beaches on San Miguel and Boa Vista island, as well its wild volcanic interior.

Some 10 islands make up the archipelago, each surrounded by crystal clear waters and otherworldly enclaves.

An up and coming destination, it has even been dubbed ‘the new Caribbean’ thanks to its chilled out vibe.

Not completely unknown to Brits, the Foreign Office had to warn citizens this August to exercise caution when swimming in the area’s spectacular lagoons.

A growing tourist hub, prices are relatively cheap in the area and there’s little public discontent to deal with.

Would you try it out?