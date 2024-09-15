15 Sep, 2024
15 Sep, 2024 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Desert Springs with pool – € 240,000

Villa

Desert Springs, Almería

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 240,000

Grupo Platinum Estates present this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom detached villa in the luxury development of Desert Springs in Cuevas de Almanzora. This house also has a garage space, access to a swimming pool, a large garden surrounding the property and a large porch with a built in barbecue. Call now for more information and to arrange a viewing +34 950 46 61 12. The property is very luminous as all the rooms have windows, especially the livingdining room, which is on the ground floor and has a glazed door leading to the porch and garden, facing south, so it has sun all day long. On this… See full property details

