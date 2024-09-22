Exclusive: Britain’s richest plumber Charlie Mullins, 71, reveals why he’s moving to Marbella – and where he plans to build a new villa 

CHARLIE Mullins, Britain’s richest plumber, has revealed why he made the move to Marbella and where he has set his sights on building a new home.

Britain’s richest plumber has moved to Spain because Labour ‘despises anyone who makes money and creates jobs.’

Charlie Mullins, the founder of Pimlico Plumbers moved to Cabopino in July ‘as soon as Labour won the election’.

'Conservatives lost. I won' Mullins captioned this post from his Spanish villa.

The 71-year-old told the Olive Press: “I always said I would leave if they won, in my time I’ve paid around £100 million in National Insurance and yet they still treat you like you’re the enemy.

“Labour is anti-business and they are out to get people like me, wealthy people, through inheritance tax and capital gains tax. They’re going to break Britain.”

Mullins started off as a plumber in central London, where he grew up, and created Pimlico Plumbers, which he sold for €155 million to private equity firm KKR in 2021.

Mullins fits right in flashy Marbella.

He fell ‘in love with Spain’ after visiting friends and first bought a property on the Costa del Sol 20 years ago.

Over the years, he has accumulated six homes in the area and is planning on building a new Marbella villa in Los Monteros.

He is currently residing in Cabopino, Calahonda with his girlfriend Raquel Reno, 33.

“I love it here because of the lifestyle,” he said.

“It’s a pleasure to get up in the morning, life is more enjoyable, everyone is more sociable and friendly.

“There’s undoubtedly a better work life-balance and I have a lot more friends here than in the UK.”

Charlie claims his family love the Costa del Sol just as much as he does.

Before moving to Spain, Mullins spent half the year before returning to rainy England.

“I wish I’d done this years ago,” he confessed.

Now, he reveals he doesn’t own any property in the UK and has even let his €12 million apartment go with views of The Shard and London Eye.

When he visits London to help with his family’s new ‘top quality’ plumbing business, WeFix, of which he is Executive Chairman, he will stay in hotels or with relatives.

He admitted he expects many wealthy Brits to follow his footsteps in an ‘exodus’ of Britain’s wealth.

“I know a lot of people that have left the UK because of Labour’s policies,” he said.

“The government is denying that it’s happening but people are flooding out or moving their finances outside of Britain, even if they aren’t top earners.”

Spain, Italy and Dubai are top spots for wealthy Brits, according to Mullins.

He now plans to divide his time between Spain, Dubai and the UK, spending six months on the Costa del Sol, four in Dubai and ‘perhaps’ two in the UK to see family.

Mullins loves Puerto Banus

“The people who can leave the UK will. I’ve got lots of support,” he said.

“People have criticised me and said I’ve just gone for the money, but it’s also about worker’s rights and the fact too much money is going to non-contributors.”

“If you want to improve your lifestyle, come to Spain,” he advised.

