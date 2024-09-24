24 Sep, 2024
24 Sep, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Carmona – € 335,000

Villa

Carmona, Seville

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 335,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Carmona - € 335,000

Immerse yourself in the historic essence of Carmona with this charming home that perfectly combines traditional charm with modern amenities. With 2 floors, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a central patio with arches, this property has been completely renovated with excellent qualities, offering a unique experience in a quiet and central area of Carmona. This house is much more than a property; It's a trip through time. With a rich history that is reflected in every corner, living here is to immerse yourself in the authenticity and tradition of Carmona. The property has been meticulously… See full property details

