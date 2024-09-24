24 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Sep, 2024 @ 13:02
·
1 min read

Pensioner, 77, dies of a heart attack moments after entering a sex shop in Spain’s Alicante

by

A 77-YEAR-OLD man died moments after entering a sex shop in Alicante on Monday.

The pensioner reportedly suffered a heart attack before collapsing to the ground.

The manager of the adult shop, located on Calle Segura, alerted emergency services who attended the scene.

Paramedics arrived and performed CPR on the unnamed individual – however, he was shortly pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts failed.

Sex shops did not appear in Spain until after the end of the dictatorship of General Franco, which lasted until his death in 1975.The first erotic tienda appeared in Madrid in 1978, starting a trend which saw many emerge across the country.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain’s black summer of gender-based violence: 22 women and children murdered by men

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Carmona - € 335
Next Story

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Carmona – € 335,000

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Carmona - € 335

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Carmona – € 335,000

Villa Carmona, Seville   4 beds   3 baths €
British tourists ‘fear for their safety’ in Spain following wave of ‘anti-tourism’ protests

Spain breaks all-time tourism record in August despite rising prices and protests by locals

SPAIN has smashed its all-time record for tourist numbers in