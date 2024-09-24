Pensioner, 77, dies of a heart attack moments after entering a sex shop in Spain’s Alicante

A 77-YEAR-OLD man died moments after entering a sex shop in Alicante on Monday.

The pensioner reportedly suffered a heart attack before collapsing to the ground.

The manager of the adult shop, located on Calle Segura, alerted emergency services who attended the scene.

Paramedics arrived and performed CPR on the unnamed individual – however, he was shortly pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts failed.

Sex shops did not appear in Spain until after the end of the dictatorship of General Franco, which lasted until his death in 1975.The first erotic tienda appeared in Madrid in 1978, starting a trend which saw many emerge across the country.