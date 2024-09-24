Spain’s black summer of gender-based violence: 22 women and children murdered by men

SOME 22 women and children have been murdered by men in a ‘summer of gender-based violence’.

Gender-based violence has reared its ugly head yet again this summer in Spain.

So far this year, 35 femicides have occurred, with 19 women killed by their partners or ex partners over the summer.

Between June 20 and September 22, three minors have been killed in vicarious violence incidents.

Vicarious violence is any attempt to harm a child with intent to psychologically hurt the mother.

On June 28, Petri, a 76-year-old woman, was murdered by her husband in Fuengirola (Malaga).

Then on June 31, a woman named Yanely lost her life at the hands of her partner in Bilbao.

Other victims this summer include: Laura, Ammal, Rosi, L.M.D.S, Susana, Juliana (July 13, Buñol, Valencia), Sara Abigaíl, Gertruida, Margarita, M.C.C, M.R.M., Monica, Pilar and Mari Angels (killed by the same man) Amparo, Lorena and María Elizabeth were also murdered. The youngest victim was 20 years old, the oldest, 76.

As a result, 11 children have been orphaned.

Andalucia, Valencia and Cataluña have registered the highest number of femicides this summer, with four each.

Meanwhile, three child murders have taken place in Castilla- La Mancha.

Adam, nine-years-old and Hiba, three-years-old, were killed alongside their mother Ammal.

Norma, 17-years-old, was killed, while her mother suffered serious injuries.

For victims of gender based violence, summer is a dangerous time, as they are forced to spend more time at home with their abusers.

July and August are the worst months, with 136 and 120 deaths respectively since 2003.

June and January follows suit with 117 and 112 deaths respectively in the past 21 years.

According to the latest report by the state prosecutor’s office (2023), holidays, weekends and bank holidays see a higher number of gender-based murders.

Since 2003, 1,279 women have been murdered by their partners or ex partners, with the deadliest year being 2013.

Victims can call 016 24 hours a day in 53 different languages, or email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es.

You can also use WhatsApp to contact the line on 600000016.

Minors can contact the ANAR Foundation’s telephone number 900 20 20 10.

In an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the Policia Nacional (091) and the Guardia Civil (062), and if you are unable to call, you can use the ALERTCOPS application, which sends an alert signal to the police with geolocation.