26 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Sep, 2024 @ 12:24
···
1 min read

Murder investigation is launched after British tourist fell 30ft to her death from Ibiza hotel balcony: Police make one arrest

by

A MURDER investigation has been launched by British police two years after a tourist plunged 30ft to her death after falling from a hotel balcony on the popular island of Ibiza.

Robyn-Eve Maines, 24, was holidaying with her boyfriend when she fell from a second-floor apartment at the four-star adults-only Rosamar Hotel near San Antonio on September 25, 2022. 

Merseyside Police said a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.

They are treating Robyn’s death as ‘unexplained’ after reviewing evidence material used by Spanish police, who concluded their own investigation.

Police are making a fresh call for any witnesses to the death of Robyn, who at the time was working as a trainee solicitor for a Liverpool law firm.

Robyn was staying on the Balearic island of Ibiza when she tragically died. Credit: Cordon Press

Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said: “On the second anniversary I am appealing for any witnesses who may have been staying at the hotel in September 2022, and who are based in the UK, to come forward”.

“Were you there in 2022 and did you see or hear anything, or do you have any other information which could assist with our investigation?”

In an emotional statement, her family said: “We just want justice for Robyn”.

They are pleading for any new witnesses to come forward and contact the police.

Robyn was described by friends and family as a ‘firecracker’, ‘a beautiful person inside and out’ and ‘so special’.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain-Mexico row erupts: King Felipe VI is shunned from president-elect’s inauguration after refusing to apologise for colonialism

Next Story

Horror in Mallorca: German expat, 74, ‘is axed to death by her son-in-law’ inside her villa

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain-Mexico row erupts: King Felipe VI is shunned from president-elect’s inauguration after refusing to apologise for colonialism

A DIPLOMATIC row between Mexico and Spain has erupted after

Horror in Mallorca: German expat, 74, ‘is axed to death by her son-in-law’ inside her villa

A GERMAN expat has been axed to death inside her