Horror in Mallorca: German expat, 74, ‘is axed to death by her son-in-law’ inside her villa

A GERMAN expat has been axed to death inside her villa in Mallorca.

The 74-year-old was allegedly struck in the head with the bladed weapon by her son-in-law in Ses Colonies on Wednesday night.

The alleged attacker, who is of Portuguese nationality, was arrested shortly after the crime took place.

The victim, named only as Erika, lived with her daughter and son-in-law in an area filled with private chalets and fincas in Colonia de Sant Jordi.

The daughter and her husband, named as Victor Anibal TM, had recently separated, reports Ultima Hora, but the trio continued living together.

Sources told the local newspaper that Anibal abused alcohol and ‘other substances’.

Late on Wednesday afternoon, a ‘violent argument’ is said to have erupted between Anibal and Erika.

During the shouting match, Anibal is said to have grabbed an axe and buried it into the head of his mother-in-law.

Anibal, said to be aged around 45, has a criminal record.

Erika’s body is currently undergoing an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, although it is expected to confirm it to be a cranial trauma.

Locals told Ultima Hora that the victim’s daughter, who is also German, works in an agency in Santanyi and is ‘well known in the area.’

The Guardia Civil continues its investigation.