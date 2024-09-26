26 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Sep, 2024 @ 11:33
··
1 min read

Shock in Spain as first ever photos emerge of former King Juan Carlos I kissing his showgirl mistress Barbara Rey – as ‘blackmail plot’ is revealed

by

THE first ever photos of former King Juan Carlos I of Spain kissing his ex-mistress have been published by a Dutch tabloid magazine.

The snaps, published by Prive (pictured above), show Don Juan Carlos and Barbara Rey locking lips against a wall on a terrace back in 1994.

READ MORE: Spain’s disgraced former King Juan Carlos I to publish his memoir next year

While their affair was long rumoured and believed to have happened, it was not confirmed until the incriminating photos emerged yesterday.

Barbara Rey once represented her country as Miss Spain at the 21st annual Miss World pageant.

But her real fame came in 1975 when she starred in Palmares, a Spanish TV show which quickly turned the actress and showgirl into a national sex symbol.

According to Prive, it was Barbara’s son Angel Cristo Jr who sold the photos some three decades after they were taken.

Their article claims: “With these photos, King Juan Carlos was blackmailed by the television star Barbara Rey.

“She used her son, Angel Cristo Jr., who was then 13 years old, to take the photographs in secret.

“It made him earn a lot of money and out of revenge towards his mother… Angel has told this shocking story.”

Barbara told Spanish media last night: “I am not going to say anything about it, I will consult with my lawyer.”

She added: “I did not know that he could go to this extreme. What a shame. The only thing I can say is that this shows who my son is and what he is like.”

Angel Cristo claimed in the article: “My mother kept the photos and negatives in a safe in her room, under a painting of my father.

“In the drawers of her bedside table there was a list with all the codes for the safes. She always kept everything under lock and key.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

The best slot machines that have become popular in Spain

Next Story

Johnny Depp’s press junket in Spain is abandoned by journalists amid row over access

Latest from Celebrity

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Murder investigation is launched after British tourist fell 30ft to her death from Ibiza hotel balcony: Police make one arrest

A MURDER investigation has been launched by British police two

Spain-Mexico row erupts: King Felipe VI is shunned from president-elect’s inauguration after refusing to apologise for colonialism

A DIPLOMATIC row between Mexico and Spain has erupted after