Shock in Spain as first ever photos emerge of former King Juan Carlos I kissing his showgirl mistress Barbara Rey – as ‘blackmail plot’ is revealed

THE first ever photos of former King Juan Carlos I of Spain kissing his ex-mistress have been published by a Dutch tabloid magazine.

The snaps, published by Prive (pictured above), show Don Juan Carlos and Barbara Rey locking lips against a wall on a terrace back in 1994.

READ MORE: Spain’s disgraced former King Juan Carlos I to publish his memoir next year

While their affair was long rumoured and believed to have happened, it was not confirmed until the incriminating photos emerged yesterday.

Barbara Rey once represented her country as Miss Spain at the 21st annual Miss World pageant.

But her real fame came in 1975 when she starred in Palmares, a Spanish TV show which quickly turned the actress and showgirl into a national sex symbol.

According to Prive, it was Barbara’s son Angel Cristo Jr who sold the photos some three decades after they were taken.

Their article claims: “With these photos, King Juan Carlos was blackmailed by the television star Barbara Rey.

“She used her son, Angel Cristo Jr., who was then 13 years old, to take the photographs in secret.

“It made him earn a lot of money and out of revenge towards his mother… Angel has told this shocking story.”

Barbara told Spanish media last night: “I am not going to say anything about it, I will consult with my lawyer.”

She added: “I did not know that he could go to this extreme. What a shame. The only thing I can say is that this shows who my son is and what he is like.”

Angel Cristo claimed in the article: “My mother kept the photos and negatives in a safe in her room, under a painting of my father.

“In the drawers of her bedside table there was a list with all the codes for the safes. She always kept everything under lock and key.”