28 Sep, 2024
28 Sep, 2024 @ 11:43
··
1 min read

Snow predicted for parts of Spain this weekend as Storm Aitor leaves cold snap in its wake – while southern coast to bask in near 30C temperatures 

by

SPAIN will experience a dramatic variation of weather over the next few days following the departure of Storm Aitor. 

According to state forecaster Aemet, a ‘mass of cold air’ will enter from the north and northwest of the country today. 

This will see temperatures fall by up to 10C in northern and central areas, with the whole country experiencing a drop. 

Southern coastal areas like Murcia, which saw highs of 31C on Friday, will see maximum temperatures of 27C today and 28C tomorrow. 

Meanwhile, the Costa del Sol will be partly cloudy with highs of 25C on Saturday and 26C Sunday.

But highs in northern cities such as Lugo, Leon, Zamora or Palencia will not exceed 15C. 

On Saturday the sky will be partly cloudy on the Mediterranean side and some isolated showers cannot be ruled out in Catalunya and the Balearic Islands. 

There will also be some light snowfall in mountainous areas of Huesca and Lleida.

However things will begin to warm up on Sunday, with the mercury climbing by between 6C and 8C, before rising again on Monday and Tuesday. 

According to Aemet, they will continue to rise to over 25C in areas of the south, the Northern Plateau and the Cantabrian Sea. 

Meanwhile in the Guadalquivir and Guadiana they will be around 30C and even slightly higher.

On the Costa del Sol, the heat will peak on Wednesday at 32C in the likes of Malaga, before falling back to 26C by Friday. 

Clear skies are expected for most of the country on Sunday bar Catalunya, the Balearic Islands, the Strait of Gibraltar and Melilla, where light and isolated rainfall could occur.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

