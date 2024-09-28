28 Sep, 2024
28 Sep, 2024 @ 11:20
British tourist is found dead during round of golf in Spain’s Mallorca: Police launch investigation

by
Golfer e
A BRITISH tourist has been found dead during a round of golf in Mallorca.

The unnamed man was enjoying the sport with friends at the Son Muntaner course in Palma on Friday.

The 61-year-old reportedly became separated from his group shortly before 8pm.

It is reported that he went to look for a ball but never returned, causing his concerned friends to go looking for him.

It was then that they discovered his body and called the emergency services.

Policia Nacional sources quoted by news agency EFE say the main hypothesis is that the Brit was hit in the head by a ball or had an accidental fall.

However the force said nothing has been ruled out at this stage.

The scene was combed through by forensics in a bid to find any clues.

The investigation continues.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

