30 Sep, 2024
30 Sep, 2024 @ 16:41
This is the only hotel in Spain to make the prestigious ‘World’s Top 50’ ranking

EACH year, some 600 travel journalists and industry leaders vote on the best hotels in the world.

Dubbed The World’s Best 50 Hotels, the list is then unveiled at a swanky event, which this year was held at the Guildhall in London on September 17.

But while Spain is packed with stunning hotels, only one made it onto the prestigious ranking this year.

That lucky contender was the Four Seasons in Madrid (pictured above), which placed number 32 on the list (falling from 24th position in 2023’s ranking).

The best hotel in the world for 2024, according to the ranking, was the Capella Bangkok in Thailand.

The Four Seasons in Madrid is situated in the heart of the capital city, between Puerta del Sol and Barrio de las Letras.

It was renovated in 2020 and boasts 200 rooms and suites full of luxury, all in a building ‘that is the jewel of Spanish heritage’ both inside and out, according to its website.

Inside the Four Seasons hotel in Madrid (Credit: Four Seasons)

“It is an incredible honour for our team to have once again made the list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels,” said Alejandro Bernabe, General Manager and Regional Vice President of the Four Seasons Hotel Madrid.

“It is recognition of the effort that the entire hotel team makes every day to exceed the expectations of our guests and our unwavering commitment to excellence.”

The Four Seasons in Madrid also has the largest spa in the city, where you can bathe in its glass-roofed pool.

Famed chef Dani Garcia’s brasserie, located on the hotel’s rooftop, is also a plus and offers panoramic views of the city.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

