LET IN THE LIGHT (AND WATER): Stunning new development where a salt lagoon in Spain is on full screen

AS any good architect knows you always need to maximise on your environment.

And so this is exactly how the talented team at Arquitectos MAB have tackled their extraordinary new development on the Costa Blanca.

The attractive low-density project blends perfectly with the landscape around the famous Salinas de Torrevieja salt flats.

Built by Onaru the residential scheme adapts well to the topography of the land, leaving one side of the plot completely open to the views, with a large communal pool and garden area taking centre stage.

The team of architects, based in nearby Orihuela, manage to achieve a healthy housing ratio while also allowing a high-quality common space.

The ‘holiday-format’ homes have an open-plan layout, allowing their interiors to be adapted and personalised for each owner.

Each has the highest quality finish and the best energy efficiency standards, with first-class carpentry, aerothermal energy, ducted air conditioning and photovoltaic installation.

The development has underground parking, with pre-installation for electric chargers at each space.

“With an unbeatable location, an intelligent and adaptable design, and a construction firm that guarantees quality, it is no surprise we have had so many buyers off-plan,” says architect Antonio Campos Villanueva, CEO of MAB – More Architecture & Building.

One of the key spatial aspects he has developed for the homes transmits the peace of the nearby natural surroundings.

Working with the nearby salt flats, the buildings have north-south interconnecting living room/open-kitchens with perfect views of the lagoon.

This continuous space also emphasises the visual elements and a sense of space.

A variety of distribution possibilities for rooms are easily laid out by the builder, Onaru.

Onaru is a renewed company with more than 30 years of experience in the Costa Blanca area.

The work is already underway with the second housing block now being undertaken.

If you are interested and want more information about it, you can go to www.arquitectosmab.es or write to onaru@arquitectosmab.es. They speak English.