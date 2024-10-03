3 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Oct, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Pola with pool garage – € 300,000

by
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Pola with pool garage - € 300

Apartment

Santa Pola, Alicante

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 300,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Pola with pool garage - € 300,000

Discover this beautifully designed 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom apartment located in a prime residential complex, offering both comfort and security. Perfect for families or those seeking a tranquil lifestyle with modern amenities. Apartment Features: 3 bedrooms with ample space and natural light 3 modern bathrooms for added convenience Fully equipped kitchen with contemporary appliances Air conditioning preinstallation ready for customization Elevator access for easy mobility Dedicated parking space Residential Complex Amenities: Public garden for peaceful relaxation Large community pool perfect… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Hurricane Kirk is heading towards Spain: Powerful storm could bring ‘significant consequences’ to these areas, warn weather experts

Next Story

British billionaire’s yacht that was featured in The Crown is spotted off Spain’s Mallorca

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

British billionaire’s yacht that was featured in The Crown is spotted off Spain’s Mallorca

A YACHT used in hit series The Crown and owned

Hurricane Kirk is heading towards Spain: Powerful storm could bring ‘significant consequences’ to these areas, warn weather experts

SPAIN is on alert for yet another hurricane that is