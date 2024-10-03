3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Pola with pool garage – € 300,000

Discover this beautifully designed 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom apartment located in a prime residential complex, offering both comfort and security. Perfect for families or those seeking a tranquil lifestyle with modern amenities. Apartment Features: 3 bedrooms with ample space and natural light 3 modern bathrooms for added convenience Fully equipped kitchen with contemporary appliances Air conditioning preinstallation ready for customization Elevator access for easy mobility Dedicated parking space Residential Complex Amenities: Public garden for peaceful relaxation Large community pool perfect… See full property details