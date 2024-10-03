British billionaire’s yacht that was featured in The Crown is spotted off Spain’s Mallorca

A YACHT used in hit series The Crown and owned by a British billionaire has been spotted in Mallorca, Spain.

Mobile phone giant, John Caudwell’s superyacht has been off the coast of the Balearic Islands.

The billionaire founded the now defunct Phones4u and now invests in fashion and property.

The M/Y Titania is owned by British Billionaire, John Caudwell.

His superyacht, M/Y Titania was spotted off Puerto Portals on Wednesday morning.

The boat was used in Netflix’s The Crown to recreate Princess Diana’s iconic photo aboard Mohamed Al-Fayed’s yacht, Jonikal.

The boat appeared in The Crown

Photo: Netflix

At 73 metres long, it can accommodate up to twelve passengers across its seven cabins.

Formally known as Apoise, the superyacht was built by Lürssen in Rendsburg, Germany.

It was commissioned by American businessman Warren E. Halle with two other sister yachts, the Martha Ann and Saint Nicolas.

Just two years later the Apoise was sold to Canadian businessman David Ritchie for €65 million before being sold to Caudwell for €34 million.

He renamed the ship Titania after the queen of fairies in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The exterior of the ship was designed by Espen Oino, with an interior crafted by Francois Zuretti.