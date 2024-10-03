3 Oct, 2024
British expat and former BA stewardess is found dead in her Mallorca home: Police investigate ‘domestic accident’

SOLLER, MALLORCA

A BRITISH woman died on Tuesday night at her home in Soller after suffering a domestic accident.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances behind the death of the 55-year-old expat.

The victim had been retired for a few years after working as a stewardess for British Airways.

CALLE ADELA OLIVER LLINAS

She lived in an apartment on Calle Adela Oliver Llinas with her husband.

Details over what might have happened have so far not been revealed.

Her husband arrived home at around 10.30pm and saw his partner lying unconscious on the living room floor.

He called emergency services but health workers were unable to save her life.

Soller Policia Local officers and the Guardia Civil from Algaida also attended the scene.

