Have you seen Evaline? Family worry for whereabouts of missing teenager in Gibraltar

THE Royal Gibraltar Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a local teenage girl who has been reported missing.
Evaline Double, 14, was last seen 24 hours ago and officers have been looking for her since she was reported missing by her family.
If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the RGP on +350 20072500 or contact them online here.
