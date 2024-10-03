3 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Oct, 2024 @ 14:36
·
1 min read

Have you seen Evaline? Family worry for whereabouts of missing teenager in Gibraltar

by


THE Royal Gibraltar Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a local teenage girl who has been reported missing.
Evaline Double, 14, was last seen 24 hours ago and officers have been looking for her since she was reported missing by her family.
If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the RGP on +350 20072500 or contact them online here.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

British expat and former BA stewardess is found dead in her Mallorca home: Police investigate 'domestic accident'
Previous Story

British expat and former BA stewardess is found dead in her Mallorca home: Police investigate ‘domestic accident’

Next Story

Welcome to Svenska Skolan Marbella: A global learning experience

Latest from Gibraltar

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Bike brilliance: At the heart of Gibraltar a shop for all your cycling needs

OVER the past 13 years, Cycle Centre Gibraltar has become

Welcome to Svenska Skolan Marbella: A global learning experience

The school’s CEO, Isabel Saunders-Lagrillière, and The Head of International