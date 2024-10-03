Welcome to Svenska Skolan Marbella: A global learning experience

The school’s CEO, Isabel Saunders-Lagrillière, and The Head of International Curriculum, Nina Cashin, are proud to introduce the new curriculum at Svenska Skolan Marbella, marking a new chapter filled with endless opportunities

WE’RE thrilled to announce the launch of our new International Curriculum, starting with Year 8 this academic year.

This innovative program aims to provide students with a globally-minded, culturally enriched, and academically rigorous education.

At Svenska Skolan Marbella, our mission is to nurture lifelong learners who are globally minded and culturally aware, ensuring they are prepared to thrive in an ever-changing world. We offer a safe and supportive environment where students are encouraged to reach their full potential and become responsible, compassionate members of society.

Our curriculum, based on the Cambridge Pathway, offers a broad and balanced education that fosters critical thinking, creativity, and a passion for learning. Subjects include English, Mathematics, Science, Global Perspectives, Modern Foreign Languages, Art and Design, Computing, Music, Physical Education, and Wellbeing.

We believe in the value of experiential learning. Students will have opportunities to participate in educational day trips, residential trips, and a variety of extracurricular activities, including sports, arts, and clubs. Our state-of-the-art facilities, including a football pitch, multi-activity area, padel courts, outdoor swimming pool, and indoor gymnasium, provide ample space for outdoor learning and recreation.

Swedish students will also have the opportunity to learn Swedish through the Sofia Distans program, ensuring they stay connected to their cultural heritage and have the option to continue their studies in Sweden in the future.

We invite you to come and discover our facilities and learn more about our International Curriculum. Contact our admissions department to schedule a visit. We look forward to welcoming you to Svenska Skolan Marbella!

Isabel Saunders-Lagrillière, CEO/CFO

Colegio Sueco Marbella, S.L.

Urb. La Alzambra, C.C. Vasari local 1-D

29660 Marbella

Mobil: +34 639 821 236