Bike brilliance: At the heart of Gibraltar a shop for all your cycling needs

OVER the past 13 years, Cycle Centre Gibraltar has become the beating heart of the Rock’s cycling community.

Established in 2011 by Robin Batchelor and Ian Walton, the shop is now Gibraltar’s first cycling superstore.

Whatever your needs, there’s a bike for you at Cycle Centre, with mountain, road, electric, folding, children’s bikes and much more available.

We are also proud to be GIANT bikes official distributor in Gibraltar, including LIV bikes and the women’s range.

A bike ride is nothing without a stylish jersey, so we stock a range of quality gear covering all disciplines.

We stock both male and female clothing from popular brands like FOX MTB, Madison-Shimano and FLAB.

Finish your look with a range of accessories from helmets, to glasses to gloves.

If anything goes wrong with your beloved bike, our technicians are on hand to fix it up, even offering bike maintenance packages before you undertake long rides like the Camino de Santiago.

Up to the highest standards, our mechanics have serviced bicycles and trained technicians from the Ecilpse superyacht owned by Roman Abramovich.

All of our services use the best quality parts, also available for sale to the general public.

If you’re visiting Gibraltar, why not hire one of Cycle Centre’s bikes to explore the area quickly and easily.

We offer electric, road and mountain bikes for adventurous travellers on the Rock and beyond.

If you’re ready to ride around the Rock, visit the Cycle Centre at Unit 1, Eaton Park, Devil’s Tower Rd, GX11 1AA, Gibraltar or call to learn more (+350) 200 63562.

Or visit their website here.