3 Oct, 2024
3 Oct, 2024 @ 15:00
Major €690m train project is announced for Spain’s Mallorca

A NEW €690 million rail link between Palma and Llucmajor has been announced by the Balearic President, Marga Prohens.

Work on the 27-kilometre line will start in 2028 and be completed four years later.

The government estimates that up to 7.5 million people could use it annually.

PRESIDENT PROHENS

The route will include stops at the airport and the Son Llatzer hospital with the estimated journey time between Palma and Llucmajor set to be 28 minutes.

A trip between Palma and the airport will be 11 minutes and 17 minutes to the facility from Llucmajor.

Trains will leave Palma from the Son Costa – Son Fortesa station with various stops in the city before moving on to Son Oliva, Son Fortesa, Can Capes, Son Gotleu, Coll d’en Rabassa,  and the Son Oms industrial estate.

It then takes in es Pil·lari Bellavista, ses Cadenes, s’Arenal and the Son Noguera industrial estate, before reaching Llucmajor. 

Plans for the project will go on public display this month and a contract will be awarded next year.

It will be financed jointly by the national and Balearic governments. 

Commenting on having to wait until 2028 for work to begin, Marga Prohens said: “The deadlines are those set by the regulations which I know are lengthy but we will do everything possible to accelerate them.”

“This Government does not sell smoke,” stressed Prohens, who was keen to emphasise that trains will definitely start running in 2032. 

