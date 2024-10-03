No kid-ding! ‘Pet’ goat with a collar is ‘detained’ by police while exploring tourist hotspot on Spain’s Costa Blanca – as appeal is launched to find owner

POLICE in Spain have launched an appeal to reunite a lost goat with its owner after it wandered into a tourist town on the Costa Blanca.

In a photo shared online, the cute black and white animal is seen being held by a leash that is attached to its collar.

The horned animal was found walking around the resort town of Albir, just a 15-minute drive from Benidorm in Alicante.

The area is hugely popular among British tourist and expats.

In the post, the Policia Local of Albir wrote: “We have just picked up a goat in good health, it has a collar but no identification tag, it is in a good condition.

“If anyone identifies it or knows who it may belong to, please contact us on 965887100.

“We ask that you spread the word so that we can locate its owner as soon as possible and return it to its home.”

The post has been shared and commented on by hundreds of locals and Brits.

One expat was left in hysterics by the post, writing: “This isn’t a joke, the goat was found near my house. How an earth can one LOSE a goat in a built up area like Albir?

“I’m going to bed. I’ve had enough of this bonkers world for one day.”

Another said: “My friend messaged me to say she’d seen a goat being taken off by the police and I haven’t stopped laughing.”