3 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Oct, 2024 @ 15:03
··
1 min read

No kid-ding! ‘Pet’ goat with a collar is ‘detained’ by police while exploring tourist hotspot on Spain’s Costa Blanca – as appeal is launched to find owner

by

POLICE in Spain have launched an appeal to reunite a lost goat with its owner after it wandered into a tourist town on the Costa Blanca.

In a photo shared online, the cute black and white animal is seen being held by a leash that is attached to its collar.

The horned animal was found walking around the resort town of Albir, just a 15-minute drive from Benidorm in Alicante.

The area is hugely popular among British tourist and expats.

In the post, the Policia Local of Albir wrote: “We have just picked up a goat in good health, it has a collar but no identification tag, it is in a good condition.

“If anyone identifies it or knows who it may belong to, please contact us on 965887100.

Police launch appeal to track down owner of wandering goat in Spain

“We ask that you spread the word so that we can locate its owner as soon as possible and return it to its home.”

The post has been shared and commented on by hundreds of locals and Brits.

One expat was left in hysterics by the post, writing: “This isn’t a joke, the goat was found near my house. How an earth can one LOSE a goat in a built up area like Albir?

“I’m going to bed. I’ve had enough of this bonkers world for one day.”

Another said: “My friend messaged me to say she’d seen a goat being taken off by the police and I haven’t stopped laughing.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Major €690m train project is announced for Spain's Mallorca
Previous Story

Major €690m train project is announced for Spain’s Mallorca

British expat and former BA stewardess is found dead in her Mallorca home: Police investigate 'domestic accident'
Next Story

Spain’s record-breaking tourism boom is being carried by the Balearic Islands

Latest from Animals

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Bike brilliance: At the heart of Gibraltar a shop for all your cycling needs

OVER the past 13 years, Cycle Centre Gibraltar has become

Welcome to Svenska Skolan Marbella: A global learning experience

The school’s CEO, Isabel Saunders-Lagrillière, and The Head of International