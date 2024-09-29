Michael Schumacher’s daughter marries her long-term boyfriend at luxury family estate in Spain’s Mallorca

THE eldest daughter of motor-racing legend Michael Schumacher has married her partner, Iain Bethke, in the Spanish Balearic Islands.

According to German daily Bunte, Gina Schumacher tied the knot in the family’s luxury estate in Port d’Andratx, in Mallorca.

The property once belonged to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, but is reportedly now a very special place for the family of Michael Schumacher, who disappeared from public view in December 2013 after suffering a severe brain injury from a skiing accident.

According to press reports, Gina Schumacher, 27, met Bethke several years ago at a horseriding event.

Since the end of 2022, they have been living in the Schumacher family ranch in Texas.

Guests at the wedding were invited to wear dresses in the case of the women, and suits for the men, albeit without ties given the warm temperatures.

Spanish daily Ultima Hora reported that a German wedding planner was in charge of the event, which took place on Saturday at 4.15pm.

After an outdoor ceremony, the guests moved to a garden area where there were tents and a stage.

A country music band provided the soundtrack.

According to press reports, the Schumacher family paid €30 million in 2018 for the property, which counts on 15,000 square metres of land and two swimming pools.

Among the guests was Michael Schumacher’s brother, Ralf Schumacher, who is also a former Formula 1 driver and who recently made headlines after coming out as gay.