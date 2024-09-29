Girl, 16, among latest to disappear from Spain’s Tenerife – as police work to identify body found decomposing in a ravine

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl is among the latest to vanish from the island of Tenerife in Spain.

Nicoll Andrea (pictured above, left) was last seen on August 20 in Arona, Santa Cruz, according to the missing person’s database SOS Desaparecidos.

The teenager weighs 55kg and is just over 5ft tall. She is described as having long, wavy, brown hair and brown eyes.

She was believed to be wearing black shoes, a red top and black sandals on the day she disappeared.

The teen is one of several to have vanished from the Canary Islands over the past year.

Also missing since April 24 of this year is 71-year-old Marc Francis (pictured above, right).

The pensioner was last seen in Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, some five months and five days ago.

He is around 5ft7 tall, weighs 70kg and has green eyes.

One woman, named Andrea, who may be a Dutch dual national, has not been seen since vanishing earlier this year from the resort of Los Cristianos.

An appeal was launched to find her this week.

Appeal for missing Andrea

Missing since 2022: Oliver Heise

At least 12 people are known to have disappeared from Tenerife and La Gomera so far this year, according to the latest figures.

The number of people missing since 2015 remains at around 28 in Tenerife.

They include Oliver Heise, 23, who vanished two years ago during a solo backpacking holiday.

He was last seen on August 4, 2022, in Monte de Esperanza in Santa Cruz.

According to Missing Persons Tenerife, he is described as 1.85m tall with reddish brown hair and a full beard.

He speaks with a German accent, was wearing a brown kaftan and a Palestinian-style scarf (black and white), a red waist bag, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and carrying a blue camouflage backpack.

Many visitors to Tenerife are thought to be unaware of the dangers its landscape can hold.

The volcanic island is filled with deep ravines and troughs, as well as dense forests that one can easily become lost in.

It comes as authorities are working to identify a body that was found in a ravine in Tenerife last Sunday.

The corpse was discovered by a hunter in the so-called Barranco del Rey, at the height of Roque del Conde, and had reportedly been there for ‘some time’.

The area is in the south of the island along the border between the towns of Arona and Adeje.

The hunter immediately contacted police who sent multiple teams to the site, including forensics.

The cause of death of the unidentified person remains unknown.

However, according to reports, the death was not recent, with the state of decomposition suggesting the body had been there for a ‘some time’.