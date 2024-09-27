27 Sep, 2024
27 Sep, 2024 @ 10:04
Decomposing body is found in a ravine in Spain’s Tenerife – as missing persons cases pile up on the island

by

AUTHORITIES are working to identify a body that was found in a ravine in Tenerife last Sunday.

The corpse was discovered by a hunter in the so-called Barranco del Rey, at the height of Roque del Conde, and had reportedly been there for ‘some time’.

READ MORE: Heartbreaking disappearance of woman from Spain’s Tenerife who ‘no one has reported missing’

The area is in the south of the island along the border between the towns of Arona and Adeje.

The hunter immediately contacted police who sent multiple teams to the site, including forensics.

The cause of death of the unidentified person remains unknown.

However, according to reports, the death was not recent, with the state of decomposition suggesting the body had been there for a ‘some time’.

It comes as missing persons cases on the island continue to grow.

Appeal for missing Andrea
Missing since 2022: Oliver Heise

One woman, named Andrea, who may be a Dutch dual national, has not been seen since vanishing earlier this year from the resort of Los Cristianos.

An appeal was launched to find her this week.

At least 12 people are known to have disappeared from Tenerife and La Gomera so far this year, according to the latest figures.

The number of people missing since 2015 remains at around 28 in Tenerife.

They include Oliver Heise, 23, who vanished two years ago during a solo backpacking holiday.

He was last seen on August 4, 2022, in Monte de Esperanza in Santa Cruz.

According to Missing Persons Tenerife, he is described as 1.85m tall with reddish brown hair and a full beard.

He speaks with a German accent, was wearing a brown kaftan and a Palestinian-style scarf (black and white), a red waist bag, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and carrying a blue camouflage backpack.

Many visitors to Tenerife are thought to be unaware of the dangers its landscape can hold.

The volcanic island is filled with deep ravines and troughs, as well as dense forests that one can easily become lost in.

