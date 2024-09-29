2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Torre-Pacheco with pool garage – € 215,000

Townhouse Torre-Pacheco, Murcia 2 beds 2 baths € 215,000

This beautiful house is for sale in Torre Pacheco, Mar Menor Golf Resort (Murcia). It consists of a living-dining room, two bedrooms, kitchen, two bathrooms, and a laundry room. It also has a rear porch, as well as a parking area under the entrance pergola. Above the house is a spacious solarium terrace, accessed from the rear of the property. It has a total built area of 77 sqm, and the plot size is 210 sqm. The house is fully equipped with air conditioning, heating, built-in wardrobes, and a kitchen with all appliances. Internally, the house is very sunny and bright, with a large spacious… See full property details