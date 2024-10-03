Deadly caterpillar warning in Spain: Creatures capable of killing dogs are ‘expanding massively’

EXPERTS are sounding the alarm about a deadly caterpillar that is expanding across Spain.

The processionary caterpillars typically hibernate over winter (pictured above) in forest or wooded areas in tent like formations in the tops of pine trees.

They then climb down the trees and onto the ground in warmer months, where they pose a serious risk to animals.

The critters are encased in thousands of tiny, toxic hairs, which they can shoot out from their body when feeling threatened.

These can prove incredibly poisonous and fatal to animals, especially dogs, who may unwittingly come into contact with the animals while sniffing around trees, parks and other wooded areas during walks.

The caterpillars are posing an increasing risk due to climate change and are expanding massively, reports Huffington Post.

Processionary caterpillar

They usually hatch in October and spend the coldest months of the year in hibernation, but the unusual weather conditions have caused them to develop prematurely and come down from the trees.

This phenomenon is particularly prevalent in Ibiza, Formentera, Menorca and Murcia.

The caterpillars are not fatal for humans but their hairs can produce a stinging effect on the skin.

Vets usually warn people who have pets at risk of being exposed to the caterpillar to be vigilant of their walking route.

They also advise keeping them on a leash to prevent their pet coming into contact with a caterpillar without their knowledge.