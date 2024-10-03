Tourists spent more than €900m in Ibiza and Formentera this August in new record

A NEW tourism spend record has been broken in Ibiza and Formentera this August after visitors spent more than €900m.

Despite a year of anti-tourism action, the Balearic Islands are still raking in tourist money.

In fact, Ibiza and Formentera have reached an all-time record tourist spend for August, reaching €908 million euros.

Photo: Ricardo Gomez Angel/Unsplash

This is 7.4% more than the same month last year but is not the largest tourist spend ever seen on the islands.

That award goes to July 2023, where Ibiza and Formentera raked in €924.5 million according to the Balearic Statistics Institute (Ibestat).

Experts are now predicting the best year ever for tourism spending, with a massive €3,213 spent so far this year.

The average tourist spent €1,342 in August, around €60 more than in the same month in 2023.

Each day, tourists spent €207 on average, no doubt indulging in the luxury the islands offer.

In comparison, visitors spent longer holidays in Mallorca, with an average cost of €1,343 and a daily spend of €207.

Holidays in Menorca cost €1,274 on average, with a daily spend of €165.

Meanwhile Spaniards spent almost half the average holiday costs, €830 compared to €1,342 spent by foreign tourists.

Of the total income generated by tourism, 84% came from foreign visitors (€764 million).

Spanish tourists spent most of their money on food, €40 million or 28% of the total spend.

This was followed by transport, accommodation and activities.

In comparison, foreign tourists spent the most money on accommodation €216,75 million or 28.3% of their total spend.

It was followed by food and drink, transport and activities.

In general, accommodation spending has risen by 17% in the past year, with tourists spending over €240,8 million euros on stays.

On average, tourists stayed 6.5 days on the islands, a 2.5% increase.

Spaniards stayed a bit longer than foreigners, with 7.2 days on average.