3 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Oct, 2024 @ 11:55
·
1 min read

Tourists spent more than €900m in Ibiza and Formentera this August in new record

by

A NEW tourism spend record has been broken in Ibiza and Formentera this August after visitors spent more than €900m. 

Despite a year of anti-tourism action, the Balearic Islands are still raking in tourist money. 

In fact, Ibiza and Formentera have reached an all-time record tourist spend for August, reaching €908 million euros. 

Photo: Ricardo Gomez Angel/Unsplash

This is 7.4% more than the same month last year but is not the largest tourist spend ever seen on the islands. 

That award goes to July 2023, where Ibiza and Formentera raked in €924.5 million according to the Balearic Statistics Institute (Ibestat). 

Experts are now predicting the best year ever for tourism spending, with a massive €3,213 spent so far this year.

The average tourist spent €1,342 in August, around €60 more than in the same month in 2023. 

Each day, tourists spent €207 on average, no doubt indulging in the luxury the islands offer. 

In comparison, visitors spent longer holidays in Mallorca, with an average cost of €1,343 and a daily spend of €207. 

Holidays in Menorca cost €1,274 on average, with a daily spend of €165. 

Meanwhile Spaniards spent almost half the average holiday costs, €830 compared to €1,342 spent by foreign tourists.

Of the total income generated by tourism, 84% came from foreign visitors (€764 million).

Spanish tourists spent most of their money on food, €40 million or 28% of the total spend. 

This was followed by transport, accommodation and activities. 

In comparison, foreign tourists spent the most money on accommodation €216,75 million or 28.3% of their total spend. 

It was followed by food and drink, transport and activities. 

In general, accommodation spending has risen by 17% in the past year, with tourists spending over €240,8 million euros on stays. 

On average, tourists stayed 6.5 days on the islands, a 2.5% increase. 

Spaniards stayed a bit longer than foreigners, with 7.2 days on average.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

First Sightings Of Poisonous Processionary Caterpillars That Can Kill Dogs In Spain
Previous Story

Deadly caterpillar warning in Spain: Creatures capable of killing dogs are ‘expanding massively’

Chimpanzee carries her dead baby around for months in heartbreaking scenes at a wildlife park in Spain
Next Story

Chimpanzee at a Spanish zoo finally lets go of her dead baby’s body after cradling it for seven months

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Hurricane Kirk is heading towards Spain: Powerful storm could bring ‘significant consequences’ to these areas, warn weather experts

SPAIN is on alert for yet another hurricane that is
Chimpanzee carries her dead baby around for months in heartbreaking scenes at a wildlife park in Spain

Chimpanzee at a Spanish zoo finally lets go of her dead baby’s body after cradling it for seven months

A CHIMPANZEE has finally ‘let go of her pain’ after