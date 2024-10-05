Looking for live music on the Costa del Sol? These are the best spots in Estepona, according to local expat ALEX COOPER

ESTEPONA is often considered to be the chilled out younger sibling to Marbella, famed for its more sedate and laidback vibe.

But in a special guest post, Alex Cooper of what’s-going-on gurus Estepona.life pulls back the curtain on some of the town’s evening entertainment offerings for those who enjoy live music.

Louie Louie

Louie Louie Rocks! Thanks to TOMOYUKI HOTTA PHOTOGRAPHY for the photo

Louie Louie Bar has been in Estepona Port since 2006, and hosts live music every week.

Expect to find bands playing on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The music is mostly rock so expect to hear..

Classic Rock – with classic covers from bands like Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones

Blues Rock – Soulful blues sounds mixed in with rock feel

Punk Rock Rebellious and high-energy!

Metal – All kinds of metal sounds including heavy and progressive

Spanish Rock – Both local and national bands from Spain perform at Louie Louie.

If there isn’t a band on, the DJ often bangs out all kinds of classics, not just rock.

Check out the Louie Louie website for details of upcoming shows.

Peña Flamenca

Peña Flamenca is one of the best flamenco experiences in Estepona.

I recently visited and had a great time.

The famous Alex Cooper of Estepona.life

One of the original Flamenco social clubs in Estepona. It doesn’t look much from outside but once you go you’ll discover a large stage without obstruction. It’s also air-conditioned.

Whilst you enjoy the show, you can also order food and drinks from the bar to make the evening complete.

Highly recommended.

You can find more information and details of upcoming shows on the Peña Flamenca website.

Tom’s Bar

Hidden away in the town centre, Tom’s Bar is famed for its outdoor live music

Not many people know about the live Music at Tom’s, so keep it to yourself.

On Tuesdays and Saturdays, musicians gather in the hidden square of Plaza Manilva to perform.

On Tuesday, expect to hear the folk sounds of Irish music, and on Saturday, they’ll be performing classic covers that you can sing along to.

Certainly worth checking out.

Huber

Huber is a fusion of food, art, and music.

They have events on most weekends that should be booked in advance.

The music on offer varies from the amazing Daniel Casares, an extremely talented young flamenco guitarist from Estepona, to more obscure acts like Pascale & Co, the Gypsy Jazz band!

Certainly worth checking out.

You can find out more and view the upcoming shows on the Huber website.

Sala Duende

I’ve only been here once or twice, and each time was ok.

Spanish music and a lively atmosphere.

It’s connected to Rick’s pub so you can go up stairs and get some air and chill-out.

Word of caution: if you look at the latest reviews, there seem to be issues relating to the door staff and security.

**Update 13th July 2024** – I visited Sala Duende last night and saw a fantastic band. The vibe was good and there was no issue with the security staff.

Certainly worth checking out

Plaze Del Reloj

During the summer, you’ll often find concerts being performed.

The Estepona Town Band often perform here but you’ll also find other orchestras and events too.

Check out the Ayuntamiento diary for more info on upcoming events.

