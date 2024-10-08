Spain’s Pedro Sanchez to meet with the Pope to discuss peace efforts in the Middle East

PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez will have an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican this Friday.

The Spanish government announced the meeting on Tuesday and the two men will discuss the situation in the Middle East.

According to the government, Friday’s audience with the pontiff is part of Sanchez’s plan to pursue peace, given the seriousness of events- over a year after the Hamas terror attack on Israel.

2020 VATICAN AUDIENCE WITH SANCHEZ

Madrid officials stressed that Pope Francis is one of the most influential voices in the world in favour of peace and understanding between nations.

Spain is committed to focusing all efforts on achieving a diplomatic solution that includes the start of a political process to restore peace to the region with Pedro Sanchez keen on the staging of an international conference.

It will be Sanchez’s second audience with the Pope after he and his wife Begoña Gomez met him in October 2020.

They discussed various issues at the time including the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences.

After Friday’s audience, the Prime Minister will travel to Cyprus to take part in the MED9 summit, bringing together the leaders of Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, Greece, Malta, Cyprus, Slovenia and Croatia.