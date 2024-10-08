8 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Oct, 2024 @ 18:00
·
1 min read

Spain’s Pedro Sanchez to meet with the Pope to discuss peace efforts in the Middle East

by
Spain's Pedro Sanchez to meet with the Pope to discuss peace efforts in the Middle East

PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez will have an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican this Friday.

The Spanish government announced the meeting on Tuesday and the two men will discuss the situation in the Middle East.

According to the government, Friday’s audience with the pontiff is part of Sanchez’s plan to pursue peace, given the seriousness of events- over a year after the Hamas terror attack on Israel.

READ MORE:

2020 VATICAN AUDIENCE WITH SANCHEZ

Madrid officials stressed that Pope Francis is one of the most influential voices in the world in favour of peace and understanding between nations.

Spain is committed to focusing all efforts on achieving a diplomatic solution that includes the start of a political process to restore peace to the region with Pedro Sanchez keen on the staging of an international conference.

It will be Sanchez’s second audience with the Pope after he and his wife Begoña Gomez met him in October 2020.

They discussed various issues at the time including the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences.

After Friday’s audience, the Prime Minister will travel to Cyprus to take part in the MED9 summit, bringing together the leaders of Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, Greece, Malta, Cyprus, Slovenia and Croatia.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain braces for Storm Kirk’s wrath: Locals are warned of hurricane force winds and heavy rain as satellites show major weather front approaching

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain braces for Storm Kirk’s wrath: Locals are warned of hurricane force winds and heavy rain as satellites show major weather front approaching

STORM Kirk is rapidly approaching Spain and is expected to

World Cup winner and Barcelona football legend Andres Iniesta retires

SPANISH football legend Andres Iniesta, who scored the decisive goal