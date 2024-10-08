Scottish tourist in her 30s ‘vanishes during night out in Spain’s Tenerife’: Worried family ‘contact UK police and Foreign Office’ for help

THE family of a missing Scottish woman who disappeared during a night out in Spain have called on the UK authorities for help.

The woman, named only as Jenna (pictured above), has not been seen or heard from since 10pm on Monday, October 7.

The Scots woman, in her mid-30s, had arrived to Tenerife the day before and was enjoying a night out when she sent her last Snapchat message.

An appeal on the Missing Persons Tenerife page explains: “According to her Snapchat messages she was in the area of O’Neill’s/Jumping Jacks near Veronica’s Strip and heading to a Karaoke Bar.

“Family and friends have tried to make contact via phone and calling the hotel where she was staying (Hotel name known but withheld for privacy).”

The post said the family have reported Jenna missing to Police in Scotland and have reached out to the Foreign Office.

It added: “She travelled alone for some relaxation time. It’s very unlike her to not have been in touch with anyone.”

The Olive Press has contacted the Foreign Office for comment.

It comes as another missing person’s case is causing concern on the island of Mallorca.

Homicide detectives are now leading the search for 24-year-old Agostina Rubini on the Balearic isle.

They have branded the case ‘disturbing’ after finding no significant clues some seven days after she disappeared.

Agostina Rubini Medina disappeared in Palma last Wednesday after ‘having a drink with friends.’

The student was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a brown t-shirt and a leopard print blouse.

She also has a distinctive tattoo on her back.

The last photo taken of Agostina is a selfie in what is thought to be a bar toilet. Her loved ones are asking for anyone who recognises the location to come forward.

Her parents have been ‘desperately’ searching for her. They told Ultima Hora: “We spoke with her at 07:00 pm, when she was in class.

“She told us that afterwards she was going to have a drink with some friends on the Paseo Maritimo. “She stopped answering our calls and texts at around 10:00 pm, and the next day, her phone was off.”

Her parents said they did not fight before their daughter disappeared and they do not think she ran away.

“We’re drowning,” they said. “This is such a difficult situation to be in.”

Agostina currently lives with her mother and sister, who alongside their father maintain hope that she is still alive.

“We’re waiting for her at home. We don’t want to think about the worst case scenario,” they said in a statement.

“We are scared, sad and hopeful. We just want her to come back and to give her a hug. We love her.”

If you have information about Agostina’s disappearance, do not hesitate to get in touch with th