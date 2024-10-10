Warning as ‘suspicious’ Storm Berenice heads for Spain: Orange alerts are issued across Andalucia as heavy rain poses ‘significant risk’ to life

MUCH of Spain is in line for a wet weekend as yet another storm prepares to roll in.

It comes after ex-hurricane Kirk blasted the majority of the country earlier this week, with winds of over 140km/hr hitting the north.

Dozens of flights had to be cancelled while many roads and trains were blocked off by fallen trees.

La tercera semana de la borrasca se situará en el entorno del Golfo de Cádiz y va a dejar lluvias en amplias zonas del país.



?¿Dónde va a llover más? La zona más afectada será el oeste de Andalucía con acumulados previstos de casi 200 mm. Esta borrasca no ha sido bautizada,… pic.twitter.com/jDtKD80TAw — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) October 10, 2024

According to state weather agency Aemet, Thursday marks a transition into colder weather as it is the first day of autumn in which every provincial capital has registered highs of below 30C.

While the rain has eased across most of the country today, tomorrow looks set to open up the heavens once more.

A new storm, dubbed Berenice, will blow in from the west and affect large swathes of Spain until at least Monday.

Meteorologist from La Sexta Adrian Cordero branded the new storm ‘suspicious’ due to its hard-to-read nature.

Aemet’s weather alerts for Saturday

He said: “It seems to be more of a hybrid system with some extra-tropical characteristics, but also tropical…

“It is not a cold storm in the usual sense, but neither is it a clear tropical system.”

Tropical cyclones have their strongest winds near the Earth’s surface, while extra-tropical cyclones have them around 8km in the air.

The worst of the rain on Friday will be felt in the south of the Peninsula.

Large parts of Sevilla, Cordoba, Cadiz and Huelva have been placed on an orange alert for Saturday.

According to Aemet, up to 100ml of rain per square metre could fall over a 12-hour period.

Meanwhile, Badajoz, Merida, Caceres, Plasencia and other western areas are on a yellow alert for rain over the same period.

The Costa del Sol will see rain across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with intensity varying locally.