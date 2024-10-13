Watch: Hair-raising moment French diver jumps off 44-metre cliff in Spain’s Andalucia

THE WORLD’S highest ‘death dive’ has been recorded in Jaen, measuring a shocking 44 metres.

Frenchman Come Girardot took on the terrifying dive- equivalent to 15 floors- at a Aldeaquemada swimming hole.

WATCH: France's Come Girardot aimed to break the world record in death diving after a stunning jump off a 144-feet-high Spanish cliff pic.twitter.com/kBZeRqNokf — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) October 8, 2024

“The jump felt way higher than I thought,” said the 22-year-old.

“I planned all my movements but once I reached the end of my routine I was still 25 metres over the water. It felt way bigger than I thought. My body just took over.”

A medical and safety team were waiting at the bottom for him with a sign announcing his success.

In preparation, he had jumped from 34.25 metres and 40.5 metres in 2023.

? El noruego Ken Stornes, conocido en redes como el 'último vikingo', rompe el récord de salto mortal con un escalofriante clavado en plancha desde 40,5 metros de altura https://t.co/e1KMWAPFAb pic.twitter.com/gU5xuQN8ZX — 20minutos.es (@20m) December 7, 2023

Girardot took over from the ‘Last Viking’, Norwegian Ken Stornes who plunged 40.5 metres into icy water in Stryn, Norway.