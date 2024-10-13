Watch: Hair-raising moment French diver jumps off 44-metre cliff in Spain’s Andalucia

THE WORLD’S highest ‘death dive’ has been recorded in Jaen, measuring a shocking 44 metres.
Frenchman Come Girardot took on the terrifying dive- equivalent to 15 floors- at a Aldeaquemada swimming hole.
“The jump felt way higher than I thought,” said the 22-year-old.
“I planned all my movements but once I reached the end of my routine I was still 25 metres over the water. It felt way bigger than I thought. My body just took over.”
A medical and safety team were waiting at the bottom for him with a sign announcing his success.
In preparation, he had jumped from 34.25 metres and 40.5 metres in 2023.
Girardot took over from the ‘Last Viking’, Norwegian Ken Stornes who plunged 40.5 metres into icy water in Stryn, Norway.