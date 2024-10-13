13 Oct, 2024
13 Oct, 2024 @ 13:05
4 bedroom Villa for sale in El Madronal with pool garage – € 2,500,000

Villa

El Madroñal, Málaga

  4 beds

  4 baths

€ 2,500,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in El Madronal with pool garage - € 2,500,000

Atop the charming Andalusian village of Benahavís, 400 metres above sea level and surrounded by the Sierra de las Nieves and lush greenery, lies this haven. In an exclusive gated community, this splendid villa, inspired by traditional Spanish cortijos, stands nestled amidst a forest of pine and cork trees. With walls clad in brilliant white lime and red-tiled roofs, this retreat offers incredible sea views and the feeling of being immersed in nature, all just 20 minutes away from Marbella. Spread across a single floor of 255 m², it combines a cosy home atmosphere with immense windows that… See full property details

