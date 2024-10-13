Americans praise ‘the Santorini of Spain’ on the Costa del Sol that’s ‘40% cheaper than its French or Italian rivals’

SPAIN’S Costa del Sol has its very own Santorini according to an American magazine, who praise the prices some ‘40% cheaper than French or Italy.’

Can’t be bothered to fly to Greece? Don’t worry, you can live out your Mamma Mia fantasies without leaving Spain.

That’s according to American magazine Travel + Leisure in their interview with the founder of Travel Agency EMBARK Beyond, Jack Ezon.

Photo: Turismo Marbella

He suggested visitors skip Santorini and come to the ‘Spanish equivalent’, Marbella, instead.

“People love Marbella because it offers the great energy of a jet-setter Mediterranean beach resort town without being pretentious,” he said.

“You’ll still find all the fabulous shops, great restaurants, beach clubs, and resorts, though at a cost of about 30 to 40 percent less than you would get in France or Italy.”

Ezon’s top five recommendations include:

Staying at the Marbella Club, voted the fifth-best resort in Europe by Travel + Leisure readers.

A round of golf at the ‘world famous’ Marbella Club Golf Resort.

Enjoying the sun at Nagueles Beach.

A wander around the ‘quaint’ old town.

Visiting during the spring or autumn for the cooler weather and fewer crowds.

Photo: Turismo Marbella

Full of tips and recommendations, the article highlights five hotels including: Nobu Hotel, Puente Romano, Anantara Villa Padierna, Hotel Claude and the Marbella Club.

Ezon said: “Marbella Club reflects the essence of the destination. It’s an old school beach club resort out of a Slim Aarons photo, with a thoroughly modern and relevant vibe.”

When it comes to activities, the travel agent recommended a beach day at Cabopino Beach, a round of golf at the Marbella Club, a mooch around the Museo del Grabado Español Contemporaneo (Contemporary Spanish Etching Museum), a wander down the Avenida del Mar and exploring the Marbella Promenade.

“There is no better fitness path for a morning walk or run than the beachfront,” he said.

For that all-important souvenir, he suggested shoes from Razza Espadrilles, leather goods from El Baul Del Artesano, olive oil or wine from D-Oliva or a spree in Puerto Banus’s designer shops.

When in Andalucia, a flamenco show is a must and Travel + Leisure recommends Tablao Flamenco in Old Town Marbella.

If you’re looking for a party, check out Nikki Beach, Pangea, or NYX by GAIA.

For those who prefer a quiet night of tapas and wine, the magazine recommends the ‘authentic’ Niña del Pisto, or Michelin-starred Restaurante Skina.

Bibo, famed Spanish chef Danny Garcia’s tapas restaurant, ‘you cannot do better’ than the oxtail brioche or classic ham croquettes.

Nothing beats a morning hangover like churros and Travel + Leisure recommends Churreria Ramon for the best in town, having been run by the same family since 1941.