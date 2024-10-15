15 Oct, 2024
15 Oct, 2024 @ 11:47
Watch: ‘Surprise’ torrential rain sparks flooding in Marbella as weather warning is urgently upgraded to the second-most severe

THE Costa del Sol was rocked by thunder and rain storms overnight, leaving multiple roads flooded with water.

The heavens opened above the likes of Marbella as the aftermath of Hurricane Leslie blowed into Spain from the Atlantic.

Video footage shared online showed motorway slip roads filled with water, including in Diana Park, between San Pedro and Estepona.

Nueva Andalucia in Marbella also saw roads completely submerged by the rainwater.

And the intensity of the rainfall took meteorologists by surprise, as state weather agency Aemet was forced to urgently update its weather warnings.

Much of Malaga and Sevilla saw their yellow alerts for rainfall upgraded to orange – the second-most severe after red – during the worst of the storm at around 11pm.

More than 100l/m2 of rain has fallen across Malaga province, with showers expected to last until Thursday. However it is not facing any more weather alerts for this week.

Today (Tuesday) and tomorrow will see the wettest weather remain in western Andalucia, with yellow warnings in place in Sevilla, Cadiz, Huelva and parts of Cordoba.

Western, central and north eastern parts of Spain are also on alert for heavy rain.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore

