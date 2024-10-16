16 Oct, 2024
16 Oct, 2024 @ 12:36
Pictured: Thick white fog blankets Spain’s Costa del Sol after night of heavy rain

A HUGE blanket of fog has descended on the Costa del Sol following a night of heavy rain.

Pictures show how the A-7 motorway is suffering poor visibility due to the weather phenomenon.

Meanwhile, homes just 50 metres away from the road are barely visible behind the thick white mist.

The foggy conditions are being experienced from Marbella to Malaga.

It comes after a night of heavy rainfall saw an urgent weather alert issued for the whole Costa del Sol and Cadiz.

State weather agency Aemet predicts up to 40mm of rain could fall per square metre in Malaga over a 12-hour period.

The weather alert for Malaga province is in force until 2pm on Wednesday.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore

