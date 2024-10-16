3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Badalona with pool garage – € 729,000

Penthouse Badalona, Barcelona 3 beds 3 baths € 729,000

DESIGN PENTHOUSE BY THE SEA Fantastic penthouse with 3 bedrooms (previously 4) and 3 bathrooms totally refurbished in 2016. The property has 164m2 built, plus 76m2 of roof terrace for private use. Communal area with swimming pool and children's play area. In addition, two parking spaces and an optional storage room. And all this just 2 minutes from the Marina beach. The property was completely refurbished in 2016, which is noticeable in every corner, with a modern design, modern and designed for comfort in daily use. The day area, with southeast orientation, is open, bright and… See full property details