Spain’s ‘third world’ train shame in Andalucia is laid bare: Route to Madrid takes the same time as ‘flying to New York or Dubai’

A TRAIN from Algeciras, home to Spain’s busiest port, to Madrid takes as long as a flight to New York or Dubai, according to the town’s mayor.

The city, the second largest in the province after Jerez de la Frontera and home to 120,000 residents, plays a vital role in Spain’s maritime logistics infrastructure – but it lacks freight transportation to match.

Handling over five million containers each year – slightly ahead of Valencia – it puts the little-heralded city behind only Rotterdam, Antwerp and Hamburg in terms of shipping importance in Europe.

However, despite actually being home to a functioning train line, Mayor Jose Ignacio Landaluce slammed it as a ‘disgrace’, with journey times being ‘unacceptable’ causing ongoing damage the region’s economy and reputation.

READ MORE: Major €690m train project is announced for Spain’s Mallorca

Algeciras train station. WIKIDATA

“It’s absurd that a journey from Algeciras to Madrid takes as long as a flight to New York,” the mayor said. “This is a first-world country, and yet our citizens are forced to endure third-world transport links.

“Passengers deserve better,” Landaluce said. “They should not have to choose between spending hours on a slow, uncomfortable train or paying for a flight to their destination.”

Landaluce slammed a number of issues with the current service, including outdated trains, frequent delays, and cancellations.

READ MORE: Costa del Sol train from Malaga to Algeciras inches forward: Two ‘working groups’ of costa power brokers announced

“The poor state of the line undermines our competitiveness compared to other regions and, crucially, compromises safety—not only for passengers but also for the hardworking staff at Renfe and Adif, who do an exemplary job.”

He also criticised the lack of investment in the line and the absence of discount fares.

The Port of Algeciras. WALTER FINCH

“Why does Renfe ignore this line and not offer promotions or discounts like in other parts of the country, where AVE tickets are sometimes even given away?” he asked.

He also noted that the situation has worsened recently, following the cancellation of one of the Intercity trains connecting Algeciras to Madrid.

Algeciras Mayor Jose Ignacio Landaluce. WIKIPEDIA

“Every time, it feels like we’re further from the capital—not just geographically but in every sense. Last week, we faced a delay of over an hour, and there have been more cancellations.”

“The port of Algeciras is one of the busiest in Europe, but the rail infrastructure that serves it is a disgrace,” Landaluce said.

“It’s time for the government to invest in a modern, efficient railway line that connects this important region to the rest of Spain.”

The mayor called on Renfe and Adif, Spain’s national railway operators, to provide more reliable and frequent services.

He also expressed concern about the impact of planned service cuts during peak travel periods such as Christmas.

“These are times when many people travel to see family or visit the city. The least we can ask is for the train service to work properly, be on time, and fulfil its purpose,” he concluded.