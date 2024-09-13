Costa del Sol train from Malaga to Algeciras inches forward with announcement of two ‘working groups’ of costa power brokers

A COASTAL train for the Costa del Sol from Malaga to Algeciras is inching forwards with the announcement of two ‘working groups’ to develop the ambitious project.

The transport ministry announced they will include representatives from the central government, regional government of Andalusia, local municipalities, and relevant stakeholders.

One group will focus on the long-term vision of the coastal train project, while the other will address shorter-term mobility improvements.

The first group will concentrate specifically on the railway project.

A diagram depicting potential routes a coastal train could take

It includes five representatives from the central government, four from the Junta de Andalucía, one from the Provincial Council, and four from local municipalities, including Malaga and Velez, with additional input from the western Costa del Sol and Cadiz.

The inclusion of only four municipalities has led to jockeying among the costa’s mayors to get a seat around the table.

Estepona mayor Jose María García Urbano in particular has suggested they hold off from rushing in to a decision on the final representation.

The groups are part of a broader effort to assess the viability of a new railway along the Costa del Sol and the Campo de Gibraltar.

The formation of the groups follows a summit in July where it was agreed that smaller, more focused teams should drive forward planning.

The second group will focus on improving transport links along the coast in the short and medium-term, recognising that the railway is a long way off – if it ever happens at all. The composition will be similar.

Secretary of State for Transport, Jose Antonio Santano, was optimistic that all the power brokers along the coast are finally pulling in the same direction.

“We are moving in the right direction, working collaboratively with the Junta, local councils, and the Provincial Council to improve transport in the region,” he said.

He added that the government is ready to convene the first meetings of both groups in the coming weeks.

The government has also confirmed plans to tender a feasibility study for the railway project by 2025.