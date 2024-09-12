12 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Sep, 2024 @ 22:00
·
1 min read

Two Brits in critical condition in the Balearics: ‘Drunken’ 34-year-old hit by taxi in Ibiza while 70-year-old man rescued from drowning in Formentera

by
Samu Ambulance

A BRITISH tourist is in a serious condition after drunkenly falling in front of a taxi in the popular resort town of Sant Antoni in Ibiza.

The incident occurred around 9:30pm last night on Avenida de Portmany. 

According to emergency services, the tourist, 34, had apparently fallen onto the road while drunk and was then hit by a passing taxi.

Paramedics from the SAMU 061 service were quickly dispatched to the scene and provided immediate medical care. 

READ MORE: British judge ‘astonished’ at 30-year-old mother of rioter, 12, who skipped her son’s court hearing for £1,000 holiday in Spain’s Ibiza

The injured man was stabilised before being taken to Can Misses Hospital, where he was admitted with serious injuries. 

A polytrauma code was activated to ensure he received the highest level of care.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old Brit who almost drowned on a beach in Formentera yesterday remains in critical condition. 

He was transferred by helicopter after the man, who is a Spanish resident, began to struggle while swimming in the sea.

Lifeguards on hand quickly dived in to rescue him but found that by the time they dragged him out of the water he was unconscious. 

They performed CPR until emergency services arrived at the scene to stabilise the man. After initial treatment on the beach, he was transferred to Formentera Hospital where he remains in the ICU.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? walter@theolivepress.es
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Fears for missing 19-year-old Amy in Spain: Teenager texted her friend saying ‘I’m in s***’ before her phone went dead

Latest from Ibiza

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Watch: Moment mischievous dog ‘joins’ a major bike race in Spain – landing his owner a HUGE fine

THIS is the moment a mischievous dog ‘joins’ a major

This incredible invention by a young Spaniard studying in Britain reduces home water consumption by 50% – in good news for drought-ridden Spain

A YOUNG Spaniard has invented an incredible device which reduces