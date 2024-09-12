Two Brits in critical condition in the Balearics: ‘Drunken’ 34-year-old hit by taxi in Ibiza while 70-year-old man rescued from drowning in Formentera

A BRITISH tourist is in a serious condition after drunkenly falling in front of a taxi in the popular resort town of Sant Antoni in Ibiza.

The incident occurred around 9:30pm last night on Avenida de Portmany.

According to emergency services, the tourist, 34, had apparently fallen onto the road while drunk and was then hit by a passing taxi.

Paramedics from the SAMU 061 service were quickly dispatched to the scene and provided immediate medical care.

The injured man was stabilised before being taken to Can Misses Hospital, where he was admitted with serious injuries.

A polytrauma code was activated to ensure he received the highest level of care.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old Brit who almost drowned on a beach in Formentera yesterday remains in critical condition.

He was transferred by helicopter after the man, who is a Spanish resident, began to struggle while swimming in the sea.

Lifeguards on hand quickly dived in to rescue him but found that by the time they dragged him out of the water he was unconscious.

They performed CPR until emergency services arrived at the scene to stabilise the man. After initial treatment on the beach, he was transferred to Formentera Hospital where he remains in the ICU.