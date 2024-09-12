12 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Sep, 2024 @ 14:33
··
1 min read

Fears for missing 19-year-old girl in Spain: Teenager texted her friend saying ‘Im in s***’ before her phone went dead

by

FEARS are growing for a missing 19-year-old girl in Spain.

Amy (pictured above) has not been seen since she disappeared on the island of Lanzarote on Wednesday, September 11.

In a post on social media, her family said she sent a WhatsApp message at 8pm to a friend abroad.

She wrote in English: “I’m in s**t.”

After sending the message, Amy’s phone stopped working. She sent the message from the Open Mall shopping centre in Arrecife, her father Cris said.

Amy’s family live in Tenerife, but she works for her own boat maintenance company located in the Lanzarote Marina in Arrecife, the capital of the island.

Her family said she is a ‘very responsible’ girl and that her disappearance is out of character.

A post online said: “It is not normal for her family, who are very worried and are travelling to Lanzarote to find her.”

Amy’s father went to a Policia Nacional station in Tenerife on Thursday to file a missing person’s report for Amy’s disappearance.

Anyone with information should call 644 388 744 or contact the Policia Nacional.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Gibraltar police investigate sudden death of 32-year-old Telegraph journalist David Knowles

Latest from Canary Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Gibraltar police investigate sudden death of 32-year-old Telegraph journalist David Knowles

COUNTER terrorism detectives from the UK are assisting the Royal

Spain creates a ‘gold super lettuce’ that packs 30 times more vitamin A: Scientists hail ‘revolutionary’ achievement

NEED more vitamins? A research team in Spain has created