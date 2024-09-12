Fears for missing 19-year-old girl in Spain: Teenager texted her friend saying ‘Im in s***’ before her phone went dead

FEARS are growing for a missing 19-year-old girl in Spain.

Amy (pictured above) has not been seen since she disappeared on the island of Lanzarote on Wednesday, September 11.

In a post on social media, her family said she sent a WhatsApp message at 8pm to a friend abroad.

She wrote in English: “I’m in s**t.”

After sending the message, Amy’s phone stopped working. She sent the message from the Open Mall shopping centre in Arrecife, her father Cris said.

Amy’s family live in Tenerife, but she works for her own boat maintenance company located in the Lanzarote Marina in Arrecife, the capital of the island.

Her family said she is a ‘very responsible’ girl and that her disappearance is out of character.

A post online said: “It is not normal for her family, who are very worried and are travelling to Lanzarote to find her.”

Amy’s father went to a Policia Nacional station in Tenerife on Thursday to file a missing person’s report for Amy’s disappearance.

Anyone with information should call 644 388 744 or contact the Policia Nacional.