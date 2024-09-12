12 Sep, 2024
12 Sep, 2024 @ 19:00
Watch: Moment mischievous dog ‘joins’ a major bike race in Spain – landing his owner a HUGE fine

THIS is the moment a mischievous dog ‘joins’ a major Spanish bike race- landing his owner a HUGE fine alongside the viral video. 

Cyclists participating in the Vuelta Ciclista a España got a shock on Friday, September 6 when a dog jumped into the road and ran alongside participants. 

The riders in Haro, La Rioja, managed to avoid the naughty pooch, which remained on the road barking and chasing the cyclists. 

Eventually, a woman was able to push it out of the road. 

Haro Local Police reported the owner for stopping the dog ‘causing harm to people’. 

Originally the fine was €500 but later rose to €2, 500 after it was handed over to The Directorate General of Agriculture of the Government of La Rioja.  

This was due to the state of ‘social alarm’ which followed the incident. 

The owner can now appeal the sanction, or pay promptly to reduce the amount.

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

