British judge ‘astonished’ at 30-year-old mother of rioter, 12, who skipped her son’s court hearing for £1,000 holiday in Spain’s Ibiza

A BRITISH judge has slammed a mother’s decision to skip her 12-year-old son’s court hearing for taking part in the UK’s summer’s riots to go to Ibiza instead.

District Judge Joanne Hirst said she was ‘frankly astonished’ by the mother’s choice after her son, one of the youngest offenders involved, admitted to two counts of violent disorder.

He was supposed to be sentenced last week but it has been delayed after the court learned his mother was on holiday in Spain.

The single mother, 30, revealed in court this week after finally showing up that her Ibiza trip had cost a staggering £1,000 (€1,160).

Riots broke out after misinformation rapidly spread regarding the identity of the person responsible for the deaths of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.



The furious judge in turn ordered the mother to complete a six-month parenting course and pay £1,200 (€1,392) in compensation.

“You know it’s approximately the same cost as your holiday to Ibiza,” Judge Hirst said after an hour-long hearing.

She then demanded an explanation for why the mother had not been present for her son’s first court appearance.

“This is a serious situation. Boys like you need their mums in their lives,” Judge Hirst told the 12-year-old. “I will require a full explanation from mum on her decision to go on holiday one day before her 12-year-old son comes to court facing a potential custodial sentence.”

The mother claimed that she had been advised by her solicitor and the Youth Justice team that only one responsible adult was required to attend.

“It was not put to me how much I needed to be there,” she explained. “Each one said, ‘Is there an appropriate adult?’ My brother – which is why I went on holiday.”

Neither the mother or son can be named for legal reasons due to the boy’s age.

The court then reviewed video footage of the boy’s offences, which included harassing a bus carrying asylum seekers and kicking a shop window during looting.

The boy apologised for his actions and revealed he’s receiving help from social workers and participating in boxing.

The judge acknowledged the boy’s ‘feral behaviour’ but offered him a chance to avoid jail time.

Instead she imposed a 12-month referral order and ordered the mother to pay £300 (€348) compensation to various parties affected by her son’s actions, including the bus driver, asylum seekers, and store staff.

The far-right protests that ensued led to clashes across several cities, with refugee housing and mosques targeted.

The boy’s actions were among the most serious cases brought before Manchester Magistrates’ Court.